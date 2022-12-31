|
31.12.2022 00:50:16
Why BioNTech Was a Sickly Stock This Week
BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), a company that rose to great prominence and a high stock price during the coronavirus pandemic, wasn't much of a star in the past few sessions on the stock market.According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the Germany-based biotech's stock fell by nearly 15% over the course of the week. Investors, it seems, are getting over coronavirus stocks as the world labors to emerge from the pandemic.In many parts of the world -- following bumps higher -- both hospitalizations and fatalities from COVID-19 are again on the decline. This has, at least somewhat, eased fears of a global coronavirus surge as winter grips the planet. Continue reading
