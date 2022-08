Why Biotech Disruptor Ginkgo Bioworks Is Well-Positioned for the Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) is down roughly 80% from its highs posted late last year. But rapidly growing revenues and a hefty cash balance, combined with aggressive growth plans and disruptive technologies, could nurse this stock back to health.Carving a unique niche in the biotech sector, Ginkgo Bioworks aspires to engineer and program cells "as easily as we can program computers." The company's designer microorganisms are used in a broad spectrum of applications including food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals.The self-described "organism company" operates foundries, or robotic biotech labs, for researching and developing its products. Clients utilize Ginkgo Bioworks' genetic engineering capabilities for producing therapeutics, medicines, fragrances, flavorings, ingredients, and more.Continue reading