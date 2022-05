Why BioXcel Therapeutics Shares Went Up 12.9% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses artificial intelligence to develop neuroscience and immuno-oncology therapies, rose 12.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last Friday at $13.11, but jumped to $14.86 late Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $39 and is still down more than 33% this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading