Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Flopped Again Today

Even though it's only Tuesday, BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) is having a week to forget. After the biotech's share price tanked on Monday on the back of less-than-inspiring quarterly results and the announcement of significant job cuts, it was hammered again the following day. It lost over 4% of its value, which unfavorably compared to the 1.2% decline of the S&P 500 index.As often happens in the wake of quarterly earnings reports that are either far better or substantially worse than expected, analysts adjusted their takes on BioXcel Tuesday. That wasn't a good development for the company. One prognosticator, Graig Suvannavejh of Mizuho Securities, went as far as to downgrade his recommendation on the stock. Suvannavejh now feels BioXcel now only rates a neutral, instead of his previous buy. More discouragingly, the pundit made a severe cut to his price target -- it's now $4 per share, down sharply from his preceding $40.