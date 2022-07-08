|
08.07.2022 23:57:36
Why BioXcel Therapeutics Was a Winner This Week
Neuroscience and immuno-oncology drugs specialist BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) was a stock on the move this week. Happily, that direction of movement was upwards, as according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence the shares gained nearly 14% this week. A board of directors appointment and a new, bullish analyst note were two key reasons for this.On Tuesday -- the first day of the trading week because of Monday's July 4th holiday -- BioXcel announced that it had appointed Michael Miller to its board of directors. Miller is a seasoned healthcare industry veteran, with a long resume that most recently included a stretch as executive vice president of U.S. commercial at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The following day, Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on BioXcel stock. Happily for the company, analyst Graig Suvannavejh has a positive take on its prospects. He has slapped a buy recommendation on the shares, at a target price of $19 apiece.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!