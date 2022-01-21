Why Bit Mining Stock Is Falling Hard This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even by the relatively high-volatility standards of the cryptocurrency sphere, Bit Mining (NYSE: BTCM) was having a tough week. As of Thursday's market close, the company's share price was down a queasy 33% week to date. Recent developments on the other side of the world are making investors very nervous about this stock.Two developments in a pair of neighboring countries combined to put the hurt on Bit Mining's stock.First, in Kazakhstan, continued social unrest has led to government countermeasures that include widespread internet blackouts. Bit Mining could potentially take a big hit because of this, as it decamped to the sprawling Central Asian country last August after China banned the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.