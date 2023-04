Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Riot Platforms Are Moving Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The price of several cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks moved higher today for no obvious reason, but as investors prepared for new economic data and for earnings season to kick off later this week.Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded 3.8% higher as of 3:37 p.m. ET today.Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded 5.5% higher during normal trading hours, while shares of the Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded nearly 15% higher.