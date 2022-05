Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate All Bounced Back on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A wild week of ups and downs continued on Friday in the cryptocurrency market but this time there were some positive moves, at least in stocks. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was still down 3.5% in the last 24 hours as of 1:45 p.m. ET, but it's now down just 0.6% over the past week. A crash early on Thursday seems to have subsided. On the positive side, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shares jumped as much as 10.5% and are currently trading 4.4% higher for the day. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), which is a crypto bank, climbed as much as 7.5% and is now up 2.4% on the day. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading