01.06.2022 19:35:23
Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
Cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks took a breather today after rallying over the last several days, and as the market continued to have concerns about the future of the economy.Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%.Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom. At one point, the price of Bitcoin had risen back to over $32,000, but today Bitcoin is back down to around $30,300, as of this writing. Because Coinbase and Silvergate Capital both operate in the crypto industry, they will likely always have at least some correlation to the price of Bitcoin.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coinbase
|65,39
|0,93%
|Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|67,35
|-7,97%