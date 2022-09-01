|
01.09.2022 17:32:39
Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
Shares of several cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks fell today, as fears over a persistently hawkish Federal Reserve continued, as well as how this might impact the economy in 2023.Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen 2.2% as of 10:34 a.m. ET today. The price of Bitcoin also dipped below $20,000.Shares of large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded roughly 5.4% lower, and shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 6.5% lower.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
