|
24.03.2022 20:28:57
Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today
The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and several crypto-related stocks including the large cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) all are rising today. The cryptocurrency market has been in recovery mode this week, while Silvergate and Coinbase received positive sentiment from Wall Street.The price of Bitcoin had risen more than 4% over the last 24 hours, as of 3:07 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase and Silvergate traded nearly 3.3% and 5.6% higher, respectively, during normal trading hours.Bitcoin is having a nice week and recently reached roughly $43,971, which is close to its highs for 2022, following a major pullback that began last October. It's hard to say exactly what is leading to the recovery and there's no indication that it will last.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!