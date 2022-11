Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Aptos Are Down Big on Tuesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies didn't just wake up on the wrong side of the bed this morning; they had a terrible night. At 9:45 p.m. ET on Monday, the bottom fell out of the FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) and the race was on to sell everything in crypto. The worst of the decline was reserved for smaller cryptocurrencies, but as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen 5.8% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down 7.5%, and Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) has dropped 13.3%. Drama has been building in the crypto space for about a week after CoinDesk reported that Sam Bankman-Fried's trading arm, Alameda Research, has $14.6 billion in assets and $8 billion in liabilities. That's not a problem in itself, but CoinDesk also said that $5.8 billion of the assets were the FTX Token, FTT. It's notable that Bankman-Fried also founded the FTX exchange, which is one of the top exchanges in cryptocurrencies.