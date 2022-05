Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a rough week, cryptocurrency assets are on the mend on Monday morning. The calendar has turned over to a new month and the stock market is up slightly with crypto assets climbing as well. Investors seem to be moving back into riskier assets and that's broadly helping the cryptocurrency market slightly. From its low on Sunday to early Monday, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up as much as 3.1% and the value had jumped 4.2% from Saturday's lows. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 3.9% from lows Sunday to highs early on Monday. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was up as much as 8.5% in trading Monday and is up 6.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading