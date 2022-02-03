|
03.02.2022 00:05:00
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Were Sinking Today
Cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks were under pressure again in Wednesday's trading. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were down roughly 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively, over the previous 24-hour period as of 5:30 p.m. ET, and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) saw its stock end the daily trading session down 5.2%.Most top-50 cryptocurrencies are in the red over the last 24 hours of trading, and it looks like investors are taking some money off the table on the heels of recent pricing rebounds. Coinbase stock lost ground amid a pullback for the broader cryptocurrency market despite the Nasdaq Composite index ending the daily trading session up roughly 0.5% and the S&P 500 climbing roughly 0.9%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!