|
01.04.2022 20:01:21
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin All Dropped Early on Friday
The value of cryptocurrencies fell on Friday morning after the European Union moved forward with some potentially restrictive regulations. Crypto fell across the board, but the big names were significantly impacted. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell as much as 4.2% in the last 24 hours as of 12:30 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell as much as 3.4%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) dropped 5.1%. Values did recover slightly and were trading about flat for the day. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!