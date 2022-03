Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Continuing to Rise Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's been another solid day in the world of cryptocurrencies. The overall crypto market has ticked nearly 2% higher over the past 24 hours, as of 12:30 p.m. ET. This move has been led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which have appreciated 1.5%, 4.3%, and 2%, respectively, over this same time frame.Broadly speaking, it appears investors are looking fondly upon the commentary presented by the Federal Reserve following its decision to hike rates for the first time since 2018 yesterday. It appears much of the bearish sentiment that preceded this announcement has transformed into the idea that perhaps these hikes are now priced into the market. From a macro perspective, this is a good thing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading