Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto market had a turbulent weekend, which has extended into trading on Monday. The drop has been caused by some insiders selling Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transactions slowing to a crawl. At 2:40 p.m. ET on Monday, Bitcoin has dropped 5.3% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has lost 7.8% of its value. A lot of altcoins are down by double digits, so this is the best corner of the market right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading