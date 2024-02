Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Rallied on Tuesday

Several major cryptocurrencies rallied on Tuesday amid news of growing crypto adoption and speculation surrounding the timing of the first spot Ethereum-centric exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals.When all was said and done during today's regular trading session, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 4.5%, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) had gained 1.8%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) climbed 12.2%.The price of Bitcoin climbed above $57,000 today for the first time since December 2021, apparently bolstered by record inflows into Bitcoin ETFs. Around $2.5 billion flowed into digital asset investment products last week, according to data from crypto research firm CoinShares, with Bitcoin funds responsible for 99% of those inflows. That influx of capital followed a historic decision last month by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to simultaneously approve the first 13 applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel