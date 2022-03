Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Coinbase All Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency industry woke up to some good news on Wednesday morning after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to have regulators look into digital assets broadly. Rather than trying to ban them, the order indicates the White House is interested in sensible regulations that will spur innovation. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumped as much as 10.4% over the last 24 hours as of noon ET on the news, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 8.1% at its high, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) also spiked 6.4%. Exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was also up big on the news, jumping as much as 11.7% and currently trading 9.4% higher on the day.