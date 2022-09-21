Why Bitcoin, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a tough start to the week, cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks poked their heads above water following the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's September meeting Wednesday.Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded 1.2% higher as of 3:48 p.m. ET today. The price of Bitcoin jumped back over $19,000, as of this writing, after dipping below that level earlier this week.Shares of the Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) traded roughly 4% and more than 7% higher. Earlier in the afternoon, both stocks had been up by more than 10%.Continue reading