Bitfarms Aktie
WKN DE: A2PMY9 / ISIN: CA09173B1076
|
28.11.2025 19:08:46
Why Bitfarms (BITF) Stock Is Rocketing 10% Higher Today
As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is among the fastest-moving Bitcoin mining stocks in its core sector, surging 10.4% since yesterday's close. Today's move aligns closely with that of CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK), which is continuing to rally after the company posted incredibly robust earnings earlier this week. CleanSpark's results appear to be providing the spark (so to speak) for investors who are curious to understand just how powerful a catalyst transitioning away from cryptocurrency mining toward AI and cloud computing can be.That's perhaps even more prescient a concern for other companies in this sector (such as Bitfarms) looking to strengthen their top and bottom-line results. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Bitfarms Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: Bitfarms stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.25
|Ausblick: Bitfarms stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)