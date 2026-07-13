Immersion Aktie
WKN: 929096 / ISIN: US4525211078
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13.07.2026 21:55:34
Why Bitmine Immersion Stock Collapsed 51% In The First Half of 2026
Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) sank 51% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company launched its new strategy of becoming an Ethereum treasury business last year, and it has already sent shares down 89% from all-time highs due to a collapsing Ethereum price.Here's why Btimine Immersion stock is sinking so fast, and whether now is a good time to buy the dip on this potential cryptocurrency treasury disruptor. Like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Bitmine Immersion Technologies aims to be a large player in the cryptocurrency acquisition space. However, instead of Bitcoin, the company is aiming to buy up a large supply of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap: Ethereum. As of its latest update, the company had acquired 4.8% of the total Ethereum in circulation, worth $8.7 billion at this writing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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