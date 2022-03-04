|
04.03.2022 16:15:41
Why BJs Wholesale Club Stock Dropped This Week
BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock underperformed the market this week, falling 11% compared to a 0.5% drop in the S&P 500 through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The warehouse retailer announced strong holiday season growth results on Thursday but warned of a tough selling environment over the next few quarters.Comparable-store sales jumped 9% in the Q4 selling period that ended in late January, management said in a press release. That boost translates into a two-year gain of 22% and stacks up well against rivals like Walmart and Costco.Continue reading
