Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a membership-based warehouse retailer, fell dramatically in early trading on March 3, losing roughly 16% of their value in the first hour or so of trading. As of 11:52 a.m. ET, shares were down 12.5%. The big news was the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings update, which was actually pretty strong. However, that was the past and Wall Street looks to the future, which is much less certain right now.The fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was filled with good numbers for BJ's Wholesale Club, as comparable-store sales increased 8.8% including gasoline. Excluding gasoline, that number was a more modest 0.9%, but it was still higher year over year and up 16.8% compared with 2019. Digitally enabled sales grew 19%. Overall revenue increased 10.4%, with product sales increasing 10.4% and revenue from membership fees up 9.5%. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.80 per share in the fourth quarter, up 14.3% from the prior year. The company also announced an acquisition to solidify its perishable supply chain. It's hard to complain too much here, noting that Wall Street was calling for adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share. That said, analysts had been looking for stronger same-store results, so there was a slight negative to worry about.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading