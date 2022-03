Why BJ's Wholesale Is a Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ) recently announced a strong finish to fiscal 2021, which ended Jan. 29. It was the most profitable year in the company's history, which speaks volumes about BJ's ability to deliver value to consumers in an inflationary environment. Comparable club sales increased 9% year over year, with earnings per share improving by 13%. The stock's recent price decline doesn't seem to reflect that BJ's is seeing momentum in attracting and retaining high-quality members to its club stores. The company offers long-term growth and its stock is now trading at a discount to the market average price-to-earnings ratio. The company might just be one of the best defensive stocks to buy in 2022.