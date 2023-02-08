|
08.02.2023 22:58:00
Why Black Hills Corporation Shares Plunged on Wednesday
Shares of South Dakota utility company Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) fell as much as 15% in trading on Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares gained back some of those losses late in the day but were still down 9.3% to close trading. Electric utility margin rose from $195.4 million a year ago to $230.6 million, but fuel costs offset most of those gains. Operating income for electric utilities only increased $5.8 million to $48.8 million. Gas utilities fared better with operating income increasing $10 million to $81.8 million in the quarter. Overall, net income rose from $71.2 million a year ago to $72.5 million, or $1.11 per share. Investors were expecting $1.16 per share in earnings, and that's where the stock's drop comes from today. Continue reading
