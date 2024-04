Why Blackbaud Stock Rocketed 5% Higher Today

It seems Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) might be in play.A media report stated that the cloud-based software provider might be the target of a renewed buyout effort by a former suitor. On that potentially share-price-lifting news, investors piled into the stock on Thursday to the point where it closed more than 5% higher. That was more than good enough to beat the 0.7% increase of the S&P 500 index on the day.That morning, Bloomberg reported that California-based Clearlake Capital Group was mulling a buyout of Blackbaud . Clearlake's name could be familiar to at least some of the cloud software company's investors, as the firm attempted a purchase last year but was refused. Additionally, Clearlake holds an equity stake of just under 19% in Blackbaud . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel