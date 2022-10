Why Blackbaud Stock Was Jumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) were moving higher Tuesday after private equity firm Clearlake Capital disclosed on Monday night that it had taken an 18.4% stake in the education tech company. As of 1:53 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Blackbaud 's stock price was up by 17.3%.Clearlake's intentions are not clear, but in a 13-D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the activist firm said that it may engage in discussions with Blackbaud's management team, board of directors, or shareholders. Continue reading