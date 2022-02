Why BlackLine Stock Is in the Red Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) crashed in Friday morning trading after the maker of cloud-based accounting software released its fourth-quarter report following the close of Thursday's session. Analysts had forecast it would earn $0.10 per share on $113.6 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, and while the company beat the revenue estimate, it missed on earnings, reporting a profit of $0.08 per share. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, BlackLine stock was down 12.2%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading