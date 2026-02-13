BlackRock Aktie
Why BlackRock Just Took an 8.1% Stake in Archer Aviation Stock
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, hasn't impressed many investors since its public debut in 2021. It missed its ambitious production forecasts and has delivered only a single test aircraft so far.That's why it was surprising when BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the world's largest asset manager, recently acquired 8.1% of Archer's outstanding shares. That $366 million stake is a drop in the pond compared to BlackRock's total assets of $14 trillion. Still, investors might wonder why the financial giant would be interested in this little eVTOL maker.Image source: Archer Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
