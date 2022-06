Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Volta Stocks Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in electric vehicle (EV) charging stocks got a shock on Friday -- the good kind -- when investment bank B. Riley initiated coverage of companies providing battery charging for electric cars, and named one of the leaders in this sector a buy.The lucky recipient of that buy rating, California-based ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), is gaining 13.1% as of 2:45 p.m. ET this afternoon, while smaller rival Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- although it got only a neutral rating -- is up nearly as much at 12%.Rounding out the list of today's hard chargers is San Francisco-based Volta (NYSE: VLTA). Although B. Riley didn't mention it at all, Volta stock is nonetheless up 10%.Continue reading