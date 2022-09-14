|
14.09.2022 21:20:55
Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today
The day after the stock market's big 4% one-day decline, the good news is that stocks are healing today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses.In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.The obvious answer for today's gains: Blink, Plug, and Bloom all represent alternative ways of powering cars, and with oil markets rebounding (Brent crude, for example, is up 2.3% today), that makes alternative energy sources relatively cheaper and more attractive. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
