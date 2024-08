Why Blink Charging Is in Trouble

The electric vehicle market's growth has slowed in 2024, making the total addressable market for EV chargers smaller than once thought. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) was losing money when the market was growing faster, a problem that won't change, as Travis Hoium explains.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 12, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 12, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool