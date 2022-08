Why Blink Charging Shares Spiked Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) reported its second-quarter results this week, investors tanked the stock. But a month-long surge in the share price resumed not long after, with shares up 56% in just the last 30 days. That surge continued today, with Blink shares up 8.4% as of 3:21 p.m. ET.While Blink's revenue soared year over year in the second quarter, so did its costs and therefore its net loss. The stock quickly resumed its recent upward move after earnings, which continues today. Investors seem to be less focused on recent results and more on the promise and potential of the business, as a new tailwind looks to be coming soon. Continue reading