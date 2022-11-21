|
21.11.2022 22:25:19
Why Block, Affirm, and Upstart Holdings Were Plunging Today
Shares of former fintech high-flyers Block (NYSE: SQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were falling hard today, down 6.9%, 5.7%, and 4.2%, respectively, as of 3:00 PM EDT.There was widespread selling among unprofitable or highly valued tech stocks today, especially fintech stocks. This could be a continuation of last week's sell-off, as a parade of Federal Reserve governors continued to make media appearances while maintaining their hawkish stances, even in the face of a better-than-expected inflation report on Nov. 10.That may lead some to conclude the Fed may go too far and spark a recession. With these stocks having recently jumped, it may not be surprising to see investors take some chips off the table.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!