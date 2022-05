Why Block and DoorDash Bounced Back Friday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been another tough week on Wall Street, and investors seemed resigned to accepting more losses early Friday morning. The markets have had a difficult time digesting the latest moves on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, with initial optimism giving way to concerns about the negative impact on discretionary spending and skepticism about its impact on supply driven inflationary pressures. As of 7:30 a.m., futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 131 points to 32,779. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 23 points to 4,120, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 98 points to 12,761.Even with the downdraft in the broader market, there were some bright spots in premarket trading. Block (NYSE: SQ) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) were able to move higher following their latest financial reports. Below, you'll learn more about what each of these innovative businesses are doing to bolster their prospects for higher sales and profitability.Image source: Getty Images.