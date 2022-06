Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Square's name change to Block (NYSE: SQ) attracted significant attention. The company became best known for its Square payments ecosystem and Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments app. Now, CEO Jack Dorsey rejects the company's label as a fintech stock and wants investors to know it as an "ecosystem."Block most certainly thrives on its ecosystem. However, its primary businesses have not slowed down and remain in an expansion mode that might drive the focus to a currency besides Bitcoin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading