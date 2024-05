Why Block Shares Dropped 14% in April

Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) fell 13.7% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A combination of a downgraded analyst rating and challenging market conditions pushed the fintech stock lower, but it reversed some of those losses in early May.Block's rating was downgraded by a prominent bank on Wall Street in early April. Those analysts cited skepticism about the growth prospects for its consumer finance business, CashApp. CashApp accounted for 60% of the company's gross profit last quarter, so weakness in that segment would have meaningful ramifications for its overall growth rate and cash-flow generation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel