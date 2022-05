Why Block Stock Charged Higher on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) charged sharply higher Thursday, surging by as much as 9.6%. As of 2:10 p.m. ET, the stock was still up by 8.5%.The catalysts that sent the fintech specialist higher were a number of optimistic takes by Wall Street analysts.Block held its investor day presentation on Wednesday, and several analysts came away from it with positive long-term outlooks about the company's prospects, according to The Fly.Continue reading