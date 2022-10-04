|
04.10.2022 18:45:57
Why Block Stock Charged Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged sharply higher Tuesday, jumping as much as 12.4%. As of 11:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 12%.The market was in full-on rally mode, which no doubt helped push the stock higher. However, another catalyst that helped fuel the fintech specialist's run was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst.Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane significantly lowered his price target on Block stock, down to $95 from $155, while maintaining his buy rating on the stock. This new lower price point still represents potential gains for investors of more than 70%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!