|
14.09.2022 18:17:24
Why Block Stock Got Rocked on Wednesday Morning
Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) traded sharply lower on Wednesday morning, falling as much as 5.7%. As of 11:57 a.m. ET, the stock is still down 3.2%.The catalyst that sent the fintech company lower was a rare double downgrade and a dire analyst outlook regarding macroeconomic conditions and Block's future prospects.Evercore ISI analyst David Togut issued a rare double downgrade on Block stock to underperform (sell) from outperform (buy), according to The Fly. At the same time, the analyst slashed his price target by more than half, down $55, from its previous level of $120. That suggests additional downside for investors of another 21%. For context, Block stock has already shed 74% of its value since late last year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|18,62
|-3,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen belasten: Asiatische Indizes schwächer
An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer.