Why Block Stock Rocked Higher on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High-profile fintech company Block (NYSE: SQ) had some good news from north of our border to report on Thursday. As a result, its shares bumped almost 5% higher on the day. Block revealed Thursday morning that its core fintech brand Square has launched its Square Loans services in Canada. This relatively new offering from the company is, as the name strongly implies, its small business lending operation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading