Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 00:17:36

Why Block Stock Sank on Tuesday

For the second time in as many days, onetime fintech industry high flier Block (NYSE: SQ) was hit with an analyst price target cut. Investors weren't happy about this, and expressed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by almost 6% on Tuesday. Tuesday's cutter was Credit Suisse's Timothy Chiodo, who reduced his price target by $20 to $105 per share. Chiodo remains in the Block bull camp, however, as he maintained his outperform (read: buy) recommendation in doing so. His reasoning for the move wasn't immediately apparent. That wouldn't necessarily have led many investors to pull the sell trigger, but the Credit Suisse note came on the heels of a similar move on Monday from another prognosticator. This was Keefe Bruyette's Sanjay Sakhrani, with a deeper cut from $100 per share to $78. Similar to Chiodo, however, Sakhrani remains optimistic about Block's prospects by maintaining his own outperform assessment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 16,30 1,88% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost drehen ins Plus
Am heimischen und am deutsche Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Zur Mitte der Woche zeigten sich die Börsen in Fernost nach einem schwachen Start doch noch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen