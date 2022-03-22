|
22.03.2022 23:39:57
Why Block Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday
Block (NYSE: SQ), the once white-hot fintech stock that has stumbled a bit lately, was well in favor with investors on Tuesday. After a noted analyst lifted his price target on the company's shares, they rose more than 5% on the day.That analyst is Mizuho's Dan Dolev, who bumped his Block target to $190 per share; previously it was $180. He's maintaining his buy recommendation too. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!