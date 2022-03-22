Why Block Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Block (NYSE: SQ), the once white-hot fintech stock that has stumbled a bit lately, was well in favor with investors on Tuesday. After a noted analyst lifted his price target on the company's shares, they rose more than 5% on the day.That analyst is Mizuho's Dan Dolev, who bumped his Block target to $190 per share; previously it was $180. He's maintaining his buy recommendation too. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading