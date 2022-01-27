|
27.01.2022 23:11:08
Why Block Stock Tumbled by Nearly 5% on Thursday
A disquieting report about a rival's possible encroachment on its core business socked Block (NYSE: SQ) with a nearly 5% sell-off in its shares on Thursday. Investors were clearly spooked that a powerful new competitor might give the successful fintech a run for its money. After market hours on Wednesday, Bloomberg published an article stating that ever-mighty Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch a small-business payments service. "People with knowledge of the matter," told the business news agency the service would be made available through iPhones, without requiring additional hardware to function.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

