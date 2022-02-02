|
02.02.2022 22:19:00
Why Block's Stock Plunged 12.6% on Wednesday
Shares of payments-company Block (NYSE: SQ) fell as much as 12.6% in trading on Wednesday after competitor PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported less-than-stellar guidance for 2022. Shares are down 10.4% at 3:30 p.m. ET and have struggled to build any momentum today. Paypal's quarterly revenue of $6.92 billion was slightly ahead of estimates, and earnings per share of $1.11 only missed by $0.01, but guidance was well below what investors were expecting. Management expects revenue to grow 15% to 17% on a currency-neutral basis, which was slightly below the 17.9% that analysts were expecting. Earnings are expected to be $2.97 to $3.15 per share, down from $3.52 on higher inflation and supply-chain issues, which is impacting e-commerce spending for some customers.Image source: Block.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!