Why Bloom Energy Had a Terrible Week

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) fell as much as 14.9% in trading this week and ended down 13.2% from last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Renewable energy stocks are selling off overall, but Bloom Energy 's problems are related to a disappointing earnings report.Revenue dropped 22.8% in the fourth quarter to $356.9 million, and non-GAAP gross margin dropped 300 basis points to 27.4%. Non-GAAP operating profit fell from $59 million in the year-ago quarter to $27.4 million. Management said sales to South Korea have been weaker than expected, and that continued in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel