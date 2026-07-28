Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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28.07.2026 16:21:15
Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Tanking Ahead of Earnings
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock went parabolic, with investors anticipating billions in revenue coming from data center operators using its fuel cells. As with most moves like that, reality is setting in after too much growth was priced into the stock. Now, Bloom shares have been more than cut in half since they reached an all-time high last month. That includes the 13.8% tumble the stock had today as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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