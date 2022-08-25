|
25.08.2022 20:25:34
Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Today
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock jumped 7.7% at the market's opening today. Although the hydrogen fuel cell stock gave up some of those gains as the day progressed -- it was up 3% as of 12:40 p.m. -- it's worth knowing what reignited investor interest in a stock that had shed almost 16% in value in just the past couple of weeks.Two things drew attention to the hydrogen stock today: a mega contract that a rival won, and an analyst update.This morning, Plug Power announced a multiyear agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon to supply liquid hydrogen beginning in 2025. Although Amazon and Plug Power are long-standing partners, the new agreement affirms a growing global interest in green hydrogen as more organizations across the globe commit to a low-carbon future. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
