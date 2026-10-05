Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.10.2026 15:20:08

Why Bloom Energy Stock Soared 34% in September, and Why It Might Have More Room to Run

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is taking a multi-pronged approach to accelerate its momentum as a leading provider of data center power. Investors are buying in, helping send Bloom Energy stock rocketing 34.3% higher in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Wall Street analysts are on board as well, with one boosting Bloom's price target to $308 per share at the start of October. Barclays, led by analyst Christine Cho, raised its price target from $276 per share. The new target implies another 6.5% upside, even after the stock's September surge.

One reason for that optimism is Bloom Energy's recent move to expand production capacity for its fuel cell systems. The need for power solutions for data centers is so widespread that Bloom and investment firm Brookfield Asset Management announced a fivefold expansion of its data center partnership earlier this year. Brookfield now expects to finance $25 billion worth of power projects for AI infrastructure.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bloom Energy

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bloom Energy 257,50 0,00% Bloom Energy

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX beenden volatilen Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenbeginn wechselhaft. Auch der DAX konnte sich am Montag für keine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen